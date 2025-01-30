PFG Investments LLC Acquires 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $904,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,721.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,015.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4,422.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

