PFG Investments LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $576,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.63. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

