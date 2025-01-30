PFG Investments LLC Acquires 565 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,734.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,070.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

