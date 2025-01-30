PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.