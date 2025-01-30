PFG Investments LLC Buys 1,261 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in MetLife by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 57,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in MetLife by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 779,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,847,000 after acquiring an additional 345,917 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

Shares of MET opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

