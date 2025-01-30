PFG Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $127.50 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average is $108.68.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

