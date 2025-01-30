PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 712,469 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

