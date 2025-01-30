PFG Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 748.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after buying an additional 61,071 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 254.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 921.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,327 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.31. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

