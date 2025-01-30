PFG Investments LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 384,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 54,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 254,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

