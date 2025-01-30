PFG Investments LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $132.05. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

