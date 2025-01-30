PFG Investments LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,677,000. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

