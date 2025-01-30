PFG Investments LLC Purchases 4,169 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on STWD. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

