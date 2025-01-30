PFG Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 128.69 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

