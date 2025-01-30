PFG Investments LLC Sells 58 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 97.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $276.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.77 and a 200 day moving average of $279.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.39.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

