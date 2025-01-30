PFG Investments LLC Sells 753 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $99.38 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $968,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock worth $5,106,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.