PFG Investments LLC Takes $617,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vertiv by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 238.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

