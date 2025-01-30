PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Coverage Initiated at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 336.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PYPD. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of PolyPid from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

PolyPid Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PYPD stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,368 shares during the quarter. PolyPid makes up approximately 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 14.16% of PolyPid worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

