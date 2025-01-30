Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.80 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 38.49 ($0.48). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 38.49 ($0.48), with a volume of 149,376 shares changing hands.

Pressure Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. The firm has a market cap of £14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,849.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.07.

About Pressure Technologies

Headquartered in Sheffield, United Kingdom, the Pressure Technologies Group is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-integrity, safety-critical components and systems serving global supply chains in oil and gas, defence, industrial gases and hydrogen energy markets. The Group has two divisions, Chesterfield Special Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

