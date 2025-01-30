Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Progyny from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Progyny Stock Down 1.4 %

PGNY stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Progyny has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $286.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski bought 209,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,033,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,384.24. This trade represents a 90.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 228,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,988.92. The trade was a 191.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Progyny by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Progyny by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

