Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $7.92. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 48,927 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 96.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

