Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.