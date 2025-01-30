Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.