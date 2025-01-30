Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.41 and traded as low as C$46.00. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$47.60, with a volume of 1,035 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

