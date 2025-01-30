Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 105,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 46,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

