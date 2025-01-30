SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 60,833 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 264.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,833 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

