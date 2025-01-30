SG Americas Securities LLC Has $718,000 Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 280.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 423.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,431. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,095,637 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

