Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Grows By 21,300.0%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 21,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.