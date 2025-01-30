Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Grows By 21,300.0%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 21,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
