Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Rises By 3,204.5%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 3,204.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 727.0 days.

United Internet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $16.15 on Thursday. United Internet has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,615,400.00 and a beta of 0.57.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

