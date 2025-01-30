SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $10.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

SOFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $386,417,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,097 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 240,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

