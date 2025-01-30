SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.35 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.