SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

