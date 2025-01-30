SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 536.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,544,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,609,000 after buying an additional 2,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

XRT opened at $80.52 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $680.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

