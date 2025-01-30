Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.85. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 325,957 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 5.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sphere 3D

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,314.97. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $46,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.28% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

