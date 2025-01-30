Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FWRG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $251.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Advent Partners Gpe Viii Limit sold 8,000,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $158,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,189,784 shares in the company, valued at $379,190,131.84. The trade was a 29.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 366,227 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,533,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 192,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 189,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,114,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,871 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 947,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 290,173 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

