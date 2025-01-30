Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Holdings Raised by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Stride were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Stride during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stride by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

Stride stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

