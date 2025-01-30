Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 14,546 shares.

Symphony International Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 21.56 and a quick ratio of 26.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

