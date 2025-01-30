Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after buying an additional 286,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after buying an additional 134,407 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,617,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 224,594 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 430,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.