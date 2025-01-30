Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $1,808,186.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,045,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

