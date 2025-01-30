TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 15,540.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of TTDKY opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TDK has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 8.23%. Equities analysts forecast that TDK will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

