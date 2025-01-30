Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

