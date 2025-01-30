Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

NYSE COUR opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 67.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Coursera by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Coursera by 936.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

