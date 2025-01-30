TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 231.7% from the December 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.3 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TRRVF opened at $94.00 on Thursday. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

About TerraVest Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.