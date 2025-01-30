Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 47.4% in January

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terumo Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.65. Terumo has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

