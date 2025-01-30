Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $389.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.84.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

