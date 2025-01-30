Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the December 31st total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases in the United States. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, and traumatic brain injury, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

