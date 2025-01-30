Tigress Financial Upgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Strong-Buy

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVDA opened at $123.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.44. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

