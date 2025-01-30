Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance

TTNMF stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.