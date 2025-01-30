Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a growth of 208.9% from the December 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TYTMF opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. Tokyo Tatemono has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $17.77.
Tokyo Tatemono Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Tatemono
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Tatemono Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Tatemono and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.