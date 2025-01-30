Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a growth of 208.9% from the December 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYTMF opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. Tokyo Tatemono has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Tokyo Tatemono Company Profile

Tokyo Tatemono Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through Commercial Properties Business, Residential Business, Asset Services Business, and Other Business segments. The company develops, leases, and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics and warehouse facilities, condominiums, services offices, and coworking spaces; and operated building management.

