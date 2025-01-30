Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 488.9% in January

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

TYIDY stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

