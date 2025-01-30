Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 488.9% in January

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
TYIDY stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88.
About Toyota Industries
