TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,338.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,283.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,310.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,078.54 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.